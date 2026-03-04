Advertisement
T20 World Cup 07 Feb 26 to 08 Mar 26
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: South Africa and New Zealand square off in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Proteas enter the match as firm favourites following an unbeaten run through the group stages and Super 8. Aiden Markram's side holds a psychological edge, having already defeated the Black Caps earlier in the tournament and maintaining a perfect 5-0 record against them in T20 World Cup history. While South Africa's balanced attack and explosive batting look formidable on the true Kolkata surface, Mitchell Santner's New Zealand side remains a dangerous knockout opponent capable of tactical brilliance. The weather forecast is clear, though heavy evening dew is likely to tempt the toss-winner to bowl first and take advantage of the better batting conditions under lights. (Live Scorecard)

SA vs NZ LIVE Score | South Africa vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:

Mar 04, 2026 18:02 (IST)
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Will NZ get KKR luck at Eden?

Interestingly, New Zealand's top 3 batters - Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra - are all set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026. KKR play their home games at the Eden Gardens, the venue of today's semi-final. The KKR trio are certain to get that extra bit of support from the crowd, but will that bring them any luck?

Mar 04, 2026 17:56 (IST)
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: South Africa's consistent finishers

Two players who have regularly stood up and delivered for South Africa in this ongoing T20 World Cup have been David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, most notably in the dramatic double Super Over game against Afghanistan and the terrific Super 8 win over reigning champions India. 

Mar 04, 2026 17:47 (IST)
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: Can New Zealand's middle-order fire?

New Zealand's middle-order have not fired uniformly in this tournament. While openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have provided starts in almost every game, the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell haven't been able to perform consistently, including in their group stage game against South Africa.

Mar 04, 2026 17:41 (IST)
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: NZ's semi-final form

South Africa may hold the head-to-head advantage over New Zealand in T20 World Cups, but NZ have the edge when it comes to semi-finals in ICC tournaments. NZ have won both times the two nations have faced off in an ICC semi: in the 2015 Cricket World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mar 04, 2026 17:28 (IST)
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Psychological edge for SA?

South Africa have met New Zealand 5 times previously in T20 World Cup history. Amazingly, SA have won on all 5 occasions! That statistic could give them a bit of a psychological edge heading into the big clash today.

Mar 04, 2026 17:26 (IST)
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Can NZ get revenge?

New Zealand are on the hunt for revenge. The Black Caps were convincingly beaten by the Proteas during the group stage, as SA chased down a target of 176 with nearly 3 overs to spare. Can Santner and co. get revenge tonight?

Mar 04, 2026 17:14 (IST)
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: New Zealand's new heroes

New Zealand have suffered two defeats en route to the T20 World Cup 2026 semis, but they've had contributions from several different players. Almost each match, there's been a new hero. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen fired big knocks during the group stages, while Glenn Phillips has bailed them out on a couple of chases. Captain Mitch Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie thrived in the spin-friendly Sri Lankan conditions, while pacer Matt Henry has had a really consistent tournament.

Mar 04, 2026 17:11 (IST)
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: South Africa on a roll

For the second T20 World Cup in a row, South Africa are looking to make the final without losing a single game. They were unbeaten all the way up to the final in the 2024 edition, and if they win today, they'll do the same again!

Mar 04, 2026 17:01 (IST)
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome!

A very warm welcome to one and all, to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026! It is the first semi-final today, as South Africa and New Zealand face off once again, this time at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

Topics mentioned in this article
South Africa South Africa Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final Cricket Aiden Kyle Markram Aiden Markram Mitchell Josef Santner Mitchell Santner Quinton de Kock Quinton de Kock David Andrew Miller David Miller Dewald Brevis Tristan Stubbs Marco Jansen Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Finn Allen Tim Seifert Glenn Phillips Daryl Mitchell Rachin Ravindra Lachlan Hammond Ferguson Lockie Ferguson
