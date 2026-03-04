South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: South Africa and New Zealand square off in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Proteas enter the match as firm favourites following an unbeaten run through the group stages and Super 8. Aiden Markram's side holds a psychological edge, having already defeated the Black Caps earlier in the tournament and maintaining a perfect 5-0 record against them in T20 World Cup history. While South Africa's balanced attack and explosive batting look formidable on the true Kolkata surface, Mitchell Santner's New Zealand side remains a dangerous knockout opponent capable of tactical brilliance. The weather forecast is clear, though heavy evening dew is likely to tempt the toss-winner to bowl first and take advantage of the better batting conditions under lights. (Live Scorecard)
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Will NZ get KKR luck at Eden?
Interestingly, New Zealand's top 3 batters - Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra - are all set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming IPL 2026. KKR play their home games at the Eden Gardens, the venue of today's semi-final. The KKR trio are certain to get that extra bit of support from the crowd, but will that bring them any luck?
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: South Africa's consistent finishers
Two players who have regularly stood up and delivered for South Africa in this ongoing T20 World Cup have been David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, most notably in the dramatic double Super Over game against Afghanistan and the terrific Super 8 win over reigning champions India.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: Can New Zealand's middle-order fire?
New Zealand's middle-order have not fired uniformly in this tournament. While openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have provided starts in almost every game, the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell haven't been able to perform consistently, including in their group stage game against South Africa.
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: NZ's semi-final form
South Africa may hold the head-to-head advantage over New Zealand in T20 World Cups, but NZ have the edge when it comes to semi-finals in ICC tournaments. NZ have won both times the two nations have faced off in an ICC semi: in the 2015 Cricket World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Psychological edge for SA?
South Africa have met New Zealand 5 times previously in T20 World Cup history. Amazingly, SA have won on all 5 occasions! That statistic could give them a bit of a psychological edge heading into the big clash today.
South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE: Can NZ get revenge?
New Zealand are on the hunt for revenge. The Black Caps were convincingly beaten by the Proteas during the group stage, as SA chased down a target of 176 with nearly 3 overs to spare. Can Santner and co. get revenge tonight?
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: New Zealand's new heroes
New Zealand have suffered two defeats en route to the T20 World Cup 2026 semis, but they've had contributions from several different players. Almost each match, there's been a new hero. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen fired big knocks during the group stages, while Glenn Phillips has bailed them out on a couple of chases. Captain Mitch Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie thrived in the spin-friendly Sri Lankan conditions, while pacer Matt Henry has had a really consistent tournament.
SA vs NZ T20 World Cup LIVE: South Africa on a roll
For the second T20 World Cup in a row, South Africa are looking to make the final without losing a single game. They were unbeaten all the way up to the final in the 2024 edition, and if they win today, they'll do the same again!
