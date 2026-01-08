India and Pakistan continue to share frosty relations on and off the cricket field. The tension following the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025 also spilled over to the world of cricket, with India refusing to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi. Amidst this, West Indies star all-rounder and former captain Jason Holder has expressed his dislike of the on-field tension between India and Pakistan, and has urged both nations to unite on the cricket pitch and potentially lead a wider change.

"Honestly, I don't like this whole India-Pakistan beef. The way in which it stems way beyond the cricket field is just sad," Holder said, speaking on the 'Game On with Grace Hayden' podcast.

"I saw India win the Asia Cup and didn't go up and accept the trophy, I think it's too much," he added.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which saw 26 civilians killed in Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir led to military conflict between India and Pakistan, and the tension has continued in the cricket world.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi in September, and the victorious team bizarrely haven't yet received the cup.

However, Holder, who was bought at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction for Rs 7 crore by Gujarat Titans (GT), stated that India and Pakistan should find a way to "come together".

"These things shouldn't be in our game, especially if we are ambassadors for the world. If we're talking about world peace and making the world a better place, that's not what you want to see from your idols and your inspirers. If you're trying to inspire a generation and a world then you have got to try and find a way to come together," he stated.

"I could understand it being a massive thing off the cricket field, and don't get me wrong, I get it, its long years of history behind it. But I think if it is to change, it can start from our influential players and teams on the cricket field.

"I think a way to quieten it and deaden it is by India and Pakistan joining forces in the sport. I think that would be huge for the context of everything. If they can do it on the field, then the two countries could probably say, 'Look, it's done on a sporting level, maybe we can do it on an everyday level, stop this fighting, stop this war between India and Pakistan'," Holder further said.

Holder also expressed his frustration at the tension between India and Pakistan carrying over to global events like World Cups.

"I think it's so hard to be in a World Cup for example, and you have to shift games because you don't want India and Pakistan to play at this place, or India can't come to Pakistan when cricket is meant to be played in Pakistan. I think it's so wrong," Holder said.

India played all of their games at a neutral venue (UAE) during the Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy 2025. A similar theme is to continue during the T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India, with Pakistan set to play all of their games in Sri Lanka.