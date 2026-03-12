The shadow of the Iran-US war is likely to fall on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 too. Already, the travel itinerary of several T20 World Cup 2026 teams like England, West Indies and South Africa went haywire after important transit points like Dubai and Doha saw airspace closures. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had to come out with clarifications to douse the growing frustration among teams and experts. Now, the IPL may also have to pay the price for the travel disruption.

The BCCI announced the schedule of the first 20 IPL 2026 games on Wednesday and will unveil the full schedule once the dates of elections in three states - Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal - are announced.

According to a report in news agency PTI, besides the state elections, the escalating conflict in West Asia will also be at the forefront of BCCI officials' minds. The war has impaced international travel with operations of major airports like Doha and Dubai being heavily restricted.

As a result, some of the squad members of South Africa and West Indies are yet to reach home a week after the completion of their T20 World Cup campaign.

It remains to be seen if IPL-bound players of those two nations report to their respective teams in time.

"There was a substantial delay in departure of West Indies and South Africa players. It would be a tough task to get them back to India on time. Plus, the airfares have gone up substantially due to the war in West Asia," a team official told PTI.

Additionally, hotels across India are facing cooking gas shortages due to the raging conflict, and on Tuesday, the central government invoked the Essential Commodities Act to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI that he is expecting his players from the West Indies and South Africa - Akeal Hossein and Dewald Brevis - to join the team well before their IPL opener.

"We are expecting no delays from their end," he said.