Riding on Sameer Minhas' marvelous innings, Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the final of U19 Men's Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai. Asked to bat first, Pakistan posted a whopping total of 347/8 in 50 overs with Sameer Minhas scoring 172 off 113 balls. Later, India could not even put a strong fight as they were bundled out for 156. The likes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Abhigyan Kundu just failed to shine on the big day and save India from losing the title.

For Pakistan, it was their second U19 Asia Cup trophy. After clinching the title, the young team of Pakistan landed at the Islamabad airport and received a warm welcome from the crowd.

A video of their celebration has now gone viral on social media. As soon the players entered the airport, they were mobbed by the media and the fans, who joyously celebrated the victory. It was followed by a victory parade in the city of Islamabad, where the sounds of Shehnai and drums were heard.

THE CRAZE OF CRICKET IN PAKISTAN🇵🇰



Imagine what the scene would be like if the main team brought the trophy home.pic.twitter.com/7SWpww9Fxh — junaiz (@dhillow_) December 22, 2025

U19 ASIA CUP VICTORY PARADE IN ISLAMABAD



- The team received a warm welcome at 2 AM despite the winterpic.twitter.com/3pEc9BsuXL — junaiz (@dhillow_) December 22, 2025

The entire city was lightened up to celebrate the U19 Asia Cup victory of their country.

Once Pakistan posted a mammoth 347 for eight, riding on Minhas' 172 (113b) India needed a lion-hearted chase to clinch a ninth title in the tournament.

But the tall Pakistan pace troika -- Ali Reza (4/42), Mohammad Sayyam (2/38) and Abdul Subhan (2/29) -- hurried their top-order with consistent hard-lengths as India folded for 156 in 26.2 overs.

India skipper Ayush Mhatre said his team played well throughout the tournament but wayward bowling cost them dear on the crucial day.

"We were clear to bowl first, there were some inconsistencies in the line of the bowling. It was a simple plan to play the 50 overs. The boys really played well and tournament was good for us and some players stood up," he said.

Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf said he "was not disappointed with the final score." "We very happy with the collective performance. We had lost the first match against India, but our management had a good talk with us and we could provide the win in the final," Yousaf said.

Minhas was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match and also Player-of-the-Series.

(With PTI Inputs)