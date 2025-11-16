India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Streaming, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: India square off against Pakistan in an ACC tournament once again, as India A take on Pakistan A in a highly-anticipated Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Group B clash. India A enter the game after securing a 148-run victory over UAE in their first group match. Although led by the experienced Jitesh Sharma, all eyes will surely be on 14-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 144 off just 42 balls in the first match. The likes of Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir and Nehal Wadhera will also be aiming for better showings. Pakistan A also enter the match having won their first game, in which they beat Oman by 40 runs.

When will the India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match take place?

The India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match will take place on Sunday, November 16.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match be held?

The India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match will be held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match start?

The India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match will be televised live by Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV App.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)