Star India women's cricket team batter and Women's World Cup 2025-winner Jemimah Rodrigues recently revealed a scary incident from her childhood, during which she had a near-death experience. The incident occurred to Jemimah when she was only eight or ten years old, and caused significant shock to her family members. A devout Christian, Jemimah faced the accident during a visit to an auditorium for a church programme. As narrated by her, she fell from the first floor of the auditorium, and was lucky to escape without any major injuries.

In a recent interview, Jemimah shared she'd been playing a game of 'chappal' (slipper) fight with her cousins and friends, when things went south.

"Once, we were at an auditorium and there was a church programme. All the kids were outside. We were playing chappal fight over there. I was eight or ten at that time," Jemimah narrated, speaking on 'Breakfast with Champions'.

"My cousin Rachel threw her crocs, and it went over to a wooden thing, and you had to jump and get it.

"I, (like a) full hero, said 'wait guys, I will go!'. There was a box there. I put my leg on it, and fell down from there. I fell from the first floor," she recalled.

However, a moment of fortune meant that the fall did not end up hurting Jemimah much.

"Luckily, there was someone downstairs sitting and eating food, and I fell on her head. My cousins thought I died, because I fell down, and you couldn't see anything," Jemimah said.

Now 25, Jemimah shot to superstardom with a sensational knock of 127 against Australia in the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final in October, helping India script the highest-successful run chase in the history of women's cricket.

She is set to lead Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.