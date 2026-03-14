Pakistan's star batter Salman Ali Agha was at the receiving end of a controversial run-out in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. The incident happened in the 39th over, with Agha batting on 64. On the fourth delivery of the over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rizwan played a gentle push down the ground. The ball rolled towards Agha, who was standing outside his crease at the non-striker's end after backing up.

As the ball made contact with his pads, Agha bent down and picked it up before handing it back. Miraz quickly collected the ball and broke the stumps with Agha still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out. The on-field umpire upheld the appeal and referred the decision upstairs. The third umpire also ruled in Bangladesh's favour, confirming Agha's dismissal.

The decision left Agha visibly frustrated as he walked back to the pavilion. Visuals showed the Pakistan batter expressing his displeasure after the dismissal.

The incident also led to brief exchanges between players from both sides on the field. Rizwan was seen in discussion with the Bangladesh players, while Litton Das defended the appeal made by Miraz.

For showing frustration, Agha received a reprimand and a demerit point for abusing cricket equipment. He had thrown away his gloves, prompting match referee Neeyamur Rashid to charge him for equipment abuse.

"The specific incident involved abusing cricket equipment on the ground while leaving the field. Regarding Salman Agha, he has no previous history of such behaviour. We have to maintain neutrality when we judge. Consequently, we have issued a reprimand and a demerit point," Neeyamur told The Daily Star.

"We also considered the law, our training, and playing conditions. We discussed the matter with the ICC before making the final decision. From a neutrality standpoint, we delivered the judgement," he added.

Additionally, there will be no charges regarding the heated exchange, as the match referee believed it was a miscommunication