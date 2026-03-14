Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already scaled some incredible heights in the world of cricket despite being only 14 years old - from becoming the youngest player to be bought in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to smashing the fastest IPL century by an Indian, to being named the 'Player of the Tournament' en route to winning the U19 World Cup. However, ahead of IPL 2026 - his sophomore season - former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has issued a warning, saying that Sooryavanshi still has a lot to learn.

"I have been keenly observing every game Vaibhav is playing over the last 12 months. He is phenomenal. But if you are going to watch him bat, I feel he is riding his luck a little bit," Uthappa said, speaking on Star Sports.

"The novelty has worn off. I think that right now, he is riding that luck a little bit, which is fine.

"I think this season will be educational for him and will serve him in the long run. He will still score runs, but I don't think he will be all that he was last year," he added.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sooryavanshi smashed a six on the very first ball he faced in his IPL career. Two games later, the 14-year-old justified the hype surrounding him by hammering a century off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), breaking multiple records in the process.

Sooryavanshi made 252 runs in just seven matches in IPL 2025, at a sensational strike-rate of 206.55. No other player who scored more than 100 runs in the season had a strike-rate in excess of 200.

About to turn 15, Sooryavanshi is expected to play all of the matches this campaign and form a stellar opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR bear a new look in IPL 2026, having roped in Ravindra Jadeja and having bid goodbye to long-time captain Sanju Samson. The team will be led by Riyan Parag in IPL 2026.