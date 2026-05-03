It has been a sensational IPL 2026 campaign for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi so far. The youngster has scored 404 runs in 10 matches at an astounding strike rate of 237.64. The 15-year-old's aggressive batting has earned him praise from fans and experts alike, with some calling for his international debut in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Legendary Indian skipper Kapil Dev was asked to comment on the youngster, but the 1983 World Cup-winning captain replied that he is not the right person to weigh in as he does not follow matches regularly. Kapil added that experts like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri would be better equipped to comment on Sooryavanshi.

"I don't know because I haven't seen that. I am like you people. Whatever you put on TV, I see, and I try to make sense out of that. I watch cricket at home on TV, and then giving judgment is not correct," Kapil Dev told reporters on Sunday.

"People who talk and see everybody, they are better. Like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, or Harsha Bhogle, they can make more sense than I can," he added.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson reflected on the on-field duel with Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their IPL 2026 encounter in Jaipur, acknowledging that the youngster's growing reputation and recent form created an unusual sense of pressure despite detailed pre-match preparation.

In a video released by the IPL, Jamieson said the intensity of the situation, along with the batter's rising stature, made the moment stand out for him.

The comments came after Jamieson bowled the 15-year-old early in the innings. Following the dismissal, the pacer was seen celebrating in an animated manner.

Jamieson said, "I'm up here. I don't think I've ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. But yeah, we have obviously done a bit of planning leading into the game, and it was just nice that it paid off."

On Saturday, IPL confirmed that Jamieson was handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the DC vs RR clash.

The Delhi pacer was found to be close to the Royals opener in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

(With ANI inputs)

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