Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was stumped by a question by broadcaster Danny Morrison during the toss ahead of the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Gill won the toss and opted to bowl but the interaction took an unexpected turn as Morrison asked whether Gill is getting married. The GT captain was left stunned by the question before saying 'no'. The conversation ended abruptly as Morrison shifted his attention to Shreyas Iyer but the video of the interaction has already gone viral on social media. Here's a look at the full conversation between Shubman Gill and Danny Morrison -

Morrison: Still, Shubhers, there are no wedding bells around the corner? Anything that we need to know about.

Gill: No. No. Nothing.

Morrison: Good to see you.

This is not the first time that Morrison left Gill completely speechless at the toss as he asked a similar question during the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings.

GT made one change, handing Nishant Sindhu his debut, while PBKS brought in pacer Xavier Bartlett.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Shubman Gill: We're gonna bowl first. I think we have been chasing well in the past few games and our bowling has been top-notch, so we thought we'll continue with the momentum. (Middle-order performing in the last game) Yeah, definitely in the last match, we spoke about our middle-order finishing the game and I think our Rahul bhai, batting in the middle, it was magnificent [to] watch and him finishing the game was exactly what we talked about."

"(What do you make of pitch?) Yeah, I think initially to start with there's something in it for the bowlers, particularly on this kind of a wicket. So hopefully we'll also see how it pans out. (What mark would you give the GT so far this season?) I think it's all about, especially in a tournament like IPL, such a long tournament, it's all about peaking at the right time and I think we are doing that. And I still feel our best game is yet to come, so I hopefully it's gonna be this one. (No changes?) One change - Nishant Sindhu makes his debut," Gill said at the toss.

(With agency inputs)

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