UP Warriorz begin their WPL 2026 campaign with their season opener against Gujarat Giants on January 10 at 3:30 PM at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, looking to start strong under newly appointed captain Meg Lanning and head coach Abhishek Nayar. The upcoming season marks a new chapter for the Warriorz with Lanning at the helm, alongside a refreshed squad blend of international experience and emerging domestic talent. The group features proven match-winners including Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Harleen Deol, and Deandra Dottin, supported by exciting young players who add depth and versatility across departments.

Captain Meg Lanning spoke about her first season with the Warriorz and building on the foundation already created by the franchise. "I'm really excited to lead UP Warriorz this season. There's been a lot of hard work over the last few years, and we want to build on that. We've got a balanced squad with experience and young talent, and now it's about going out there, playing our brand of cricket and enjoying it."

Head coach Abhishek Nayar underlined the intent and clarity within the squad heading into the opener: "We wanted the best leader for this group, and Meg brings exactly that. This format is a captain's format and having her allows the team to play with freedom. Our focus is on creating an environment where players express themselves, enjoy their cricket, and build a legacy for this franchise."

All-rounder Deepti Sharma will be central to the Warriorz plans following a strong year internationally, with both bat and ball expected to play a decisive role throughout the season. Sophie Ecclestone continues as a key pillar of the bowling attack, while additions like Harleen Deol strengthen the batting core and fielding unit.

Abhishek Nayar also emphasised the team's competitive mindset ahead of the first game: "It's a fresh start for us this year. We have assembled a strong squad with contrasting skill sets that complement each other. The aim is simple, play fearless cricket, stay consistent, and compete deep into the tournament."

The clash against Gujarat Giants will set the tone for UP Warriorz campaign as they look to convert potential into early momentum in Navi Mumbai.

