Aiden Markram is set to face off against his former team Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the first time when Durban's Super Giants host the log-leaders at Kingsmead in Game No 18 of Betway SA20 Season 4 on Friday. Markram was an integral part of Sunrisers' success in the first three seasons, leading the Eastern Cape side to back-to-back championship titles and runners-up position last season. However, the Proteas T20 captain has now embarked on a new challenge at Kingsmead after being picked up at the auction by Super Giants.

“New colours, new kit. It's always exciting to start something new, especially it being the start of a new cycle of the three years,” Markram said.

Markram had particularly forged a close bond with Sunrisers coach Adrian Birrell, but he is now forming a similar relationship with Super Giants coach Lance Klusener as they look to replicate the success with the Kingsmead franchise.

"We didn't know each other that well, but we were together at IPL for a bit, which was cool,” Markram said.

"The first time I worked with him, it's a guy you looked up to when you were growing up. You remember all the videos of the World Cups and stuff.

"He was always the guy in the middle getting the job done. It's been nice to mingle with a guy like him. He has a lot of value to add on and off the field for us, which is exciting."

The Super Giants are currently in fifth place on the table with just one win from six matches, which includes two washed out clashes, which leaves Markram and his men with an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

But coach Klusener is confident that with Markram's inspirational leadership his charges can get there, starting with a victory over the Sunrisers on Friday.

"(Sunrisers) Good team as well. Top of the log. So yeah, we're going to have to play well. But again, if we have any dreams of winning this competition, we're going to have to beat the best teams in the league," Klusener said.

"There's still a little bit of wriggle room. Not much anymore, but we've got a little bit of wriggle room. And we're just going to have to find a way of getting on the right side of the result now."

The Sunrisers have, meanwhile, transitioned to life after Markram effortlessly under new captain Tristan Stubbs. The two-times champions have 17 points after five matches, having collected three bonus points along the way, and are fresh off a 10-wicket demolition job of Pretoria Capitals at Centurion.

But in typical Sunrisers mantra, coach Birrell is not looking too far ahead and is wary of the threat DSG pose.

"If you look at Durban's Super Giants, they have some world-class players and are a good unit, and it's pretty much like that throughout the competition," Birrell said.

"Every game is going to be difficult. We're in a good place, but there are no guarantees, and every team is still in the running.

"The quality of the opposition is significant, and we'll need to be at the top of our game every time we take the field."