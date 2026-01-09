MI vs RCB LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The fourth season of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is all set to kickstart tonight after the ongoing opening ceremony at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu started the event with an inspiring speech, before actor Jacqueline Fernandez took the centre stage. Singer Honey Singh is set to come in next. After this event, the fourth season of WPL is set to start with a blockbuster encounter as reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on one-time winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). (Live Scorecard)
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Jacqueline Fernandez on fire!
As Harnaaz Sandhu concluded her inspiring speech, Jacqueline Fernandez took the centre stage with her team of dancers. She is currently dancing on the famous 'Yaar Naa Miley' song from the Bollywood movie 'Kick'.
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Harnaaz Sandhu on the stage!
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is the first one to perform on the stage. She has started with an insipiring speech on the massive impact of women in society.
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: RCB opt to bowl first!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians Women. Soon after the toss, the opening ceremony of WPL 2026 kicked off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
WPL 2026 Live: Are you ready?
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Players have arrived!
Players of Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have already arrived at the DY Patil Stadium ahead of the opening ceremony. Once the event concludes, both teams will play the opening match.
MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 LIVE Updates: No Ellyse Perry
Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was one of RCB's best performers in the first cycle of the WPL. However, she is not going to feature for the franchise this season, despite being retained, as she has withdrawn due to personal reasons.
MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 LIVE: Top overseas stars to play
A whole host of high-quality overseas stars are set to play in the WPL 2026 opener in Navi Mumbai today. MI's trio of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr are three of the most accomplished overseas players in WPL's short history so far.
On the other hand, RCB will boast star names like Grace Harris and Nadine de Klerk!
WPL 2026 LIVE: Women's World Cup stars in action
A number of India's Women's World Cup 2025-winning stars could be in action today. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur may be the biggest names, but don't count out RCB's powerhitter Richa Ghosh or MI's clever all-rounder Amanjot Kaur!
WPL 2026 LIVE Updates: Opening ceremony!
A star-studded cast awaits us in the WPL 2026 opening ceremony, which is expected to get underway after 6:30 PM IST. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu are the major attractions of the ceremony!
MI vs RCB, WPL 2026 LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome, one and all, to NDTV Sports! The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 kicks off today, and we have a blockbuster encounter on the cards - Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians versus Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru!
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.