Jitesh Sharma-led India A is set to continue following BCCI's 'No Handshake' policy against arch-rivals Pakistan as the teams come up against each other at Rising Stars Asia Cup match in Doha tonight, claimed a PTI report. During the Asia Cup in September, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with Salman Ali Agha as a show of solidarity for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. And Jitesh Sharma, who was the second wicketkeeper in that tournament and is captain of India A in ongoing event is expected to follow his senior's footsteps and not shake hands with Pakistan Shaheens skipper Irfan Khan either at toss or after the match, the report added.