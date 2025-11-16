India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi as India A have been invited to bat first against Pakistan A in their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match in Doha tonight. India A registered a sensational 148-run victory in their first group game against UAE, with 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stealing the limelight with a stunning knock of 144 off just 42 balls. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Pakistan Live: Here are the Playing XIs -
India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
Pakistan A: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufiyan Muqeem
India vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan A opt to bowl!
Pakistan A captain Irfan Khan won the toss and opted to bowl first against India A in their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 game tonight. This means once again in the tournament Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be batting in the first innings. Is another big knock loading?
India vs Pakistan Live: A look at squads -
India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Pakistan A: Mohammad Naeem, Maaz Sadaqat, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Faiq, Irfan Khan(c), Saad Masood, Ghazi Ghori(w), Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arafat Minhas
India vs Pakistan Live: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Historic Feat!
After his ton against the UAE, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the first batter ever to score two T20 centuries in 35 deliveries or less. During IPL 2025, Vaibhav scored his maiden century in 35 deliveries for Rajasthan Royals during a match against Gujarat Titans.
Fastest T20 Century (Indians)
28b - Urvil Patel v Tripura (2024)
28b - Abhishek Sharma v Meghalaya (2024)
32b - Vaibhav Suryavanshi v UAE (2025)*
32b - Rishabh Pant v Himachal Pradesh (2018)
35b - Rohit Sharma v Srilanka (2017)
35b - Vaibhav Suryavanshi v GT (2025)
India vs Pakistan Live: Ubaid Shah - a threat for Indian batters
For Pakistan, the main challenge will come from right-arm pacer Ubaid Shah, who incidentally is the younger brother of senior international Naseem Shah. Since this is a T20 tournament, the India A team is full of young IPL stars while Pakistan Shaheens comprises of all those who have been performers in the Pakistan Super League.
India vs Pakistan Live: Will India A shake hands with Pakistan A?
Jitesh Sharma-led India A is set to continue following BCCI's 'No Handshake' policy against arch-rivals Pakistan as the teams come up against each other at Rising Stars Asia Cup match in Doha tonight, claimed a PTI report. During the Asia Cup in September, India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with Salman Ali Agha as a show of solidarity for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. And Jitesh Sharma, who was the second wicketkeeper in that tournament and is captain of India A in ongoing event is expected to follow his senior's footsteps and not shake hands with Pakistan Shaheens skipper Irfan Khan either at toss or after the match, the report added.
India vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan A beat Oman in event opener
Pakistan A outplayed Oman by a margin of 40 runs in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 opener on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan posted 220/4 in 20 overs and then restricted Oman to 180/9. Pakistan A's Maaz Sadaqat was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 96 off 54 balls. He is a batter India will be wary of tonight.
India vs Pakistan Live: When did India and Pakistan last meet?
Interestingly, the last time India and Pakistan faced each other was in the Asia Cup 2025. It was the final where the senior men's cricket team defeated Pakistan by a narrow margin to clinch the title. Around one and a half months later, both nations are set to meet once again on the cricketing field.
India vs Pakistan Live: India A's stunning victory over UAE!
There was no competition between the two sides when India A faced the United Arab Emirates in their campaign opener in Doha on Friday. The Jitesh Sharma-led side outplayed UAE by a margin of 148 runs. The match was over in the first innings itself when left-handed opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 144. All that remained after that was mere formality, and India A bowlers did that quite well. They restricted UAE to 149 for 7.
India vs Pakistan Live: All eyes on Vaibhav Suryavanshi!
What the cricketing world witnessed in India A's last game on Friday against the United Arab Emirates will be hard to forget. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi tore apart the UAE bowlers, smashing 144 runs off just 42 balls with the help of 11 fours and 15 sixes. The player, without a doubt, will be in focus in tonight's match in Doha.
Hello guys! Welcome to this live blog. India A take on Pakistan A in their second Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 game in Doha. Stay connected to this space to get the live score and all other updates related to the game.