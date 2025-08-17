As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to name the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, a number of big surprises could be in store. With Suryakumar Yadav set to lead the team, several reports suggest that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is gearing up to snub some of the biggest stars in the game. Despite India head coach Gautam Gambhir once suggesting that the T20I team should be selected purely on the basis of Indian Premier League (IPL) performance, it sems like the selectors are set to overlook certain IPL performers.

Batters: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh

It doesn't look like the selectors will alter the batting combination much, with the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav set to be named in the team, with Shubman Gill being the only addition to the roster, when compared to the T20I series against England. There are some doubts over Rinku Singh's inclusion in the team for the Asia Cup, but it looks like he will be included. If Gill is included, there will be no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team.

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma

While there's no doubt over Sanju Samson's place in the team, the backup wicket-keeper's place is being strongly fought for. One of Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel will join Sanju Samon in the Asia Cup squad, while it is all but confirmed that Rishabh Pant isn't a part of the plans. If form is considered, Jitesh might just edge Jurel in the squad.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube/Nitish Kumar Reddy

When it comes to all-rounders, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar seem to be sure-shot selections, but there's a place for one more pace-bowling all-rounder, which is open. The likes of Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy are the top two contenders for the role. In all likelihood, Dube might be preferred over Reddy, purely because of form.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

The biggest question mark when it comes to bowling line-up selection is over Jasprit Bumrah, who didn't even play 5 Tests against England. If Bumrah plays the Asia Cup, there will be a question mark over his selection for the West Indies Tests too. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are certain picks in the bowling unit. One of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishan is set to be picked, though the choice will be a tough one, especially if Jasprit Bumrah is playing.