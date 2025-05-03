One of Chennai Super Kings' most in-form batters, Dewald Brevis, became the center of a huge DRS controversy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy stadium on Saturday. Brevis, facing Lungi Ngidi on his very first ball, incurred a golden duck after being given LBW by the on-field umpire. It looked like the umpire erred with the call, prompting the signal of a review by the young CSK batter. However, the South African was left heartbroken after being told that the time to review the call had run out.

As the ball hit his pads, it looked like it was going down the leg side, yet Brevis took his time and held a discussion with the non-striker Jadeja before signaling DRS. However, a review couldn't be taken. He and Jadeja even had a brief argument with the umpire on the field after being told that the clock had run out.

Replays later showed that the ball was going down the leg side and missing the stumps by a big margin. The incident didn't just raise questions on the DRS timer, but also the call by the on-field umpire to give out in the first instance.

It seemed like Brevis wasn't able to see the DRS timer on the screen, hence, was thought he had time to discuss the umpire's decision with Jadeja before going upstairs. But, as it turned out, he had run out of time.

The DRS controversy turned out to be fatal for CSK as the franchise suffered a 2-run defeat against RCB to remain bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. The Super Kings faltered in the run chase despite heroic performances from Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 94 and 77 not out, respectively.

With the victory at home, RCB completed a first-ever double over CSK in an IPL season, having already won the reverse fixture at Chepauk.