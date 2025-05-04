Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table with a thrilling 2-run victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. The match saw Virat Kohli continuing his prolific run, scoring his 6th half-century of the campaign to lay the foundation of the team's victory. Young opening batter Ayush Mhatre's 94 and Ravindra Jadeja's 77 not out went in vain as RCB pipped CSK in the match. Chasing 214, CSK scored 211 for 5 in their 20 overs. Mhatre scored a 48-ball 94 with five sixes and nine fours while adding 114 runs with Jadeja (77 not out off 45 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) for the second wicket. For RCB, Lungi Ngidi returned with figures of 3/30.

Courtesy of the win, RCB climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table, registering their 8th win in 11 matches, aggregating 16 points. Mumbai Indians are second with 7 wins in 11 matches, ahead of Gujarat Titans, who have 7 wins in 10 matches.

Updated Orange Cap Standings After RCB vs CSK Match

Thanks to his 33-ball 62, Virat Kohli climbed to the top of the Orange Cap standings, ahead of Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan, who has 504 runs to his tally in 10 matches. Kohli, on the other hand, aggregated 507 runs after featuring in 11 matches for RCB so far.

Updated Purple Cap Standings After RCB vs CSK Match

The Purple Cap standings are led by Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has had a remarkable run of form over the last few games. He has picked up 19 wickets in 10 matches, ahead of Josh Hazlewood, who didn't play against the Super Kings. Hazlewood slots in the second spot with 18 wickets in 10 matches to his name. Chennai Super Kings spinner Noor Ahmed comes in at the No. 3 spot with 16 wickets in 11 matches.