Asia Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on August 28 in the United Arab Emirates. The continental event will once again see arch-rivals India and Pakistan battle it out against each other. Given that the sides play head-to-head matches only in multi-team tournaments since January 2013, their face-off has become much more valuable in the past decade. While the sides first face each other on August 28 in the upcoming Asia Cup, chances are high that they will square off again in the later part of the tournament, not once but twice.

Before the T20I action between the sides kicks off in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, let's recollect all the India vs Pakistan encounters that have taken place in Asia Cup so far.

1984: India beat Pakistan by 54 runs in inaugural Asia Cup

The low-scoring thriller at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium saw India defend a total of 188 for 4 against Pakistan in the inaugural edition of Asia Cup. While Surinder Khanna's 56-run knock took India to a fighting total in 46 overs, Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny's bowling helped the side win the match. Shastri returned 3 for 40, while Binny took 3 for 33. It is worth noting that four of the Pakistan batters lost their wickets to run-out and that played a crucial role in their loss to India.

1988: India's second consecutive Asia Cup win over Pakistan

The match in Dhaka saw India win the game by 4 wickets. Bowling first, the side bundled out Pakistan for 142 runs, courtesy Arshad Ayub's 5 for 21. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev and Maninder Singh claimed two wickets apiece.

In the chase, India also lost wickets at regular intervals but Mohinder Amarnath's unbeaten 74 kept them going. The side eventually won the game in 40.4 overs with four wickets in hand.

1995: Pakistan register first-ever Asia Cup win over India

The match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium saw a dominating performance from Pakistan as they registered their first-ever Asia Cup victory over arch-rivals India. Riding on fifties of Imzamam-ul-Haq (88) and Wasim Akram (50 not out off 46), Pakistan posted a total of 266 for 9.

In reply, India were tottering at 37 for 4 at one stage before Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sanjay Manjrekar played knocks of 54 and 50 runs, respectively. However, even that failed to stop Pakistan as India were eventually bundled out for 169. Pakistan won the game by a massive 97-run gap.

1997: Rain plays spoilsport

India were looking in complete control by reducing Pakistan to 30 for 5 in 9 overs, thanks to Venkatesh Prasad's four-wicket haul (4 for 17), when the heavens opened up. The rain in Colombo eventually forced the match to be abandoned.

2000: Pakistan's second Asia Cup win over India

Pakistan had defeated India by 44 runs in Dhaka for their second Asia Cup win over the arch-rivals. Batting first, the side posted 295 for 7, thanks to an unbeaten century from Mohammad Yousuf and the contributions of Saeed Anwar and Moin Khan. Meanwhile, Anil Kumble had returned 3 for 43.

In reply to the total, India were reduced to 75 for 4 from 68 for 1 and Pakistan never looked back since. They kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals and eventually bundled out India for 251. Abdul Razzaq was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 29 in 8 overs.

2004: Pakistan continue their dominance over India

Comes the next edition of Asia Cup and Pakistan continue to dominate India, this time with a 59-run win at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Batting first, Pakistan posted 300 for 9 in the stipulated quota of 50 overs before stopping India at 241 for 8.

Shoaib Malik starred for Pakistan with his 143-run knock off 127 balls in the first innings and the figures of 2 for 42 in the second. For India, Sachin Tendulkar scored 78 runs but that could not win the game for the side.

2008: India 1-1 Pakistan

Group stage: India break Pakistan's winning streak

India defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets to register their first Asia Cup win over the opponents since 1988. What made the victory all more special was the fact that it came on Pakistan's home soil. The game in Karachi saw Shoaib Malik's 125 steering Pakistan to 299 for 4 batting first.

In reply, India were led by Virender Sehwag's flamboyant 119-run innings that came off just 95 balls. Sehwag hit 12 fours and five sixes during his match-winning knock as India hunted down the target of 300 runs in 42.1 overs. Suresh Raina also helped India's cause with an 84-run knock off 69 balls.

Super 4s: Pakistan bounce back

While the group stage saw India dictating terms, Pakistan registered a comeback 8-wicket win over India in the Super 4s. MS Dhoni's 76 and Rohit Sharma's 58 guided India to 308 for 7 in Karachi but Pakistan made a cakewalk of the chase by reaching home with 27 balls to spare. Younis Khan's 123 not out and Misbah-ul-Haq's 70 not out paved the way for an easy Pakistan win.

2010: India win by 3 wickets in last-over thriller

The match in Dambulla is well remembered for the Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar clash. The duo had some verbal exchange before Harbhajan slammed Mohammad Amir for a six and sealed the game for India on the penultimate ball with three wickets in hand.

The match started with Pakistan batting first. Salman Butt's 74 took the side to 267 before they were bowled out. In reply, Gautam Gambhir's 83 and MS Dhoni's 56 kept India in the hunt and Harbhajan eventually helped the side register a thrilling win.

2012: Virat Kohli's special helps India beat Pakistan

In the match in Mirpur, Virat Kohli had hit a fantastic 183 off 148 balls, a score that remains his best in ODIs to date.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 329 for 6 as both Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed scored centuries but Kohli's marathon knock made fun of the big target. The right-handed batter smashed 22 fours and one six to help India win the game by 6 wickets and 13 balls remaining.

2014: Pakistan edge India in close contest

The match in Mirpur went down to the wire as Pakistan needed 10 runs to win off the last over with just one wicket in hand. It was a special knock from Shahid Afridi -- 34 not out off 18 balls that included two consecutive sixes in the last over -- that helped Pakistan edge past India. Besides Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez had also played a crucial knock of 75 runs.

Batting first, India had posted 245 for 8 with help of half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu. In reply, Pakistan lost wickets in cluster towards the end but Afridi's quickfire cameo helped them successfully chase down the total.

2016: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

India had bundled out Pakistan for mere 83 runs in the T20 format of the tournament in Mirpur and the chase seemed like a cakewalk for them until Mohammed Amir gave them some real scare. Amir dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane on their individual scores of zero each and then sent Suresh Raina back to the hut to put India in a precarious state of 3 for 8. It was Virat Kohli's 49 off 51 that saved India's blushes in the paltry chase as the side eventually won the game by 5 wickets and with 27 balls remaining.

2018: India 2-0 Pakistan

India rout Pakistan in Group A clash

The group match between India and Pakistan in Dubai saw the Rohit Shama-led side registering a comfortable 8-wicket win. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 162 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav picked three wickets apiece. In reply, Rohit Sharma's 52 and Shikhar Dhawan's 46 led the Indian innings and the side registered an easy win.

India continue dominance

In the Super 4s match, India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets. The latter could muster only 237 for 7 as Jaspreet Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets apiece. In reply, Rohit Sharma's 111 not out and Shikhar Dhawan's 114 made mockery of Pakistan's total as India reached home in 39.3 overs.