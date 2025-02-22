Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Pakistan's chances of success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have taken a significant hit following their 60-run loss to New Zealand in the opening match. The injury to star opener Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, has further compounded Pakistan's woes. Ponting discussed Pakistan's plight with host Sanjana Ganesan on the most recent episode of The ICC Review and the former Australia captain thinks it is going to be tough for the Asian side to put the loss of Fakhar behind them and return to winning ways against India on Sunday.

"It is going to be hard for Pakistan now," Ponting said as quoted by ICC.

Pakistan's title defence got off to a poor start when they fell to a 60-run loss to the Black Caps in Karachi and the news got worse for the reigning champions when it was revealed that star opener Fakhar Zaman would miss the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

"We spoke only a few days ago and my prediction for that game was that Pakistan would beat New Zealand and probably beat them quite comfortably. Fakhar's injury did not help their cause but they were chasing a very big total on the back of some great batting from New Zealand. To post 320, it was always going to be a hard run chase."

However, Ponting emphasized that Pakistan needs to move on quickly and find a way to regroup ahead of their crucial match against arch-rivals India on Sunday.

"With Pakistan, we talk about it every tournament, they are unpredictable. You never quite know what they are going to do."

"On their day, they were as capable as anybody. And now, having lost to New Zealand, they are going to have to be at their absolute best against India to beat them. India has got off to a great start, Pakistan not so much. And with that injury that we spoke about, I think it's going to be hard for them to bounce back, but they can," he concluded.

Ponting had sympathy for Fakhar, who injured himself while fielding against New Zealand and was then visibly disappointed after he was dismissed with the knowledge that his injury had flared and he would likely miss the remainder of the tournament.

Pakistan confirmed on Thursday that Imam-ul-Haq had been brought into their squad to replace Fakhar and Ponting said the team needed to move on as quickly as possible to ensure they give their best against India.

"When something like that first happens, I think you're better off just sort of staying away and letting them come to terms with what's just happened and then let them calm down a little bit and then go and put your arm around them later," Ponting said, after seeing visuals of Fakhar's disappointment in the Pakistan dressing room.

"That is about all you can do. It is heartbreaking. These players work for these big tournaments. He has been in superb touch as well. been making a lot of runs."

"And his teammates would be gutted not to have him, but even more so for him...it is always a hard thing to get over, but at the end of the day, you have to get over it. You have got to find a way to bounce back really quickly."

"The best thing you can do is sit back in the dressing room that night and discuss it and put it to bed and leave it there. And then when you get up the next day, as a group, you have got to find a way to regroup and find someone that can come in and do a good job for Pakistan," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)