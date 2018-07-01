 
India vs England: KL Rahul Gives A Sneak Peak Of Team India's Dressing Room At Old Trafford

Updated: 01 July 2018 15:05 IST

The Virat Kohli-led unit are all set to take on England for three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests.

India's tour of England will kick-start on July 3 with the first T20I match at Old Trafford. © Twitter BCCI

Team India started their much-awaited tour of the United Kingdom on a bright note by comprehensively winning the two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-0 against Ireland. Now, the Virat Kohli-led unit are all set to take on England for three T20Is, three ODIs, and five Tests. India's tour of England will kick-start on July 3 with the first T20I match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. To give a sneak peek of the visiting team's preparation, the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) posted a video on their official Instagram account where KL Rahul talks about his excitement of playing his first match at the iconic venue. In the background, his teammates can be seen training hard as Rahul continues to talk about India's preparations.

 

Take a look at what our dressing looks like here at Old Trafford. #ENGvIND

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

Both India and England seem to be in top form ahead of the series. However, an injury to Men in Blue's death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah might hurt the touring party. Along with Bumrah, Washington Sundar has also been ruled out of the T20I series.

As far as England are concerned, they have added opener Dawid Malan to their squad as a cover for Tom Curran, who suffered a side-strain. 

Till date, England and India have played 11 T20Is between them. England have a slight edge over India with six wins to their name as compared to five wins for the latter.

England T20I Squad:

Eoin Morgan(C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, and Dawid Malan.

India T20I Squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

