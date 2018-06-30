 
India vs England, 1st T20I: England Call-Up Dawid Malan As Cover For Tom Curran

Updated: 30 June 2018 18:44 IST

India vs England, 1st T20I: Dawid Malan has played five T20Is for England.

Top-order batsman Malan has played five T20Is for England. © AFP

In a early injury blow to England ahead of the crucial India series, all-rounder Dawid Malan has been called-up on Saturday as cover for injured medium-pacer Tom Curran for the Twenty20 International (T20I) opener on July 3 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The 30-year-old batsman -- who made a sparkling T20I debut for England with 78 off just 44 balls against South Africa last year -- will step in for the game at Old Trafford on Tuesday if all-rounder Curran fails to recover from a side strain. Top-order batsman Malan has played five T20Is for England, scoring 250 runs at a strike rate of 150.6. He also has a single wicket to his name.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed Curran is expected to be fit for the second and third matches in the series, in Cardiff on Friday and Bristol on Sunday.

England go into the series boosted by beating old rivals Australia 5-0 in an one-day series, and winning a T20I match against them.

India warmed up for the English challenge with an easy 2-0 series win over Ireland -- Friday's 143 run rout is the joint second-highest margin of victory in the game's shortest format.

After the T20I series, the teams will meet in three one-day internationals, which will be followed by a five-match Test series.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Highlights
  • Dawid Malan has played five T20Is for England
  • Malan also has a single wicket to his name in T20I
  • ECB spokesperson confirmed Curran is expected to be fit
