 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Umesh Yadav Backs Sachin Tendulkar's Criticism Of Two New White Balls

Updated: 30 June 2018 16:05 IST

Both Tendulkar and Yadav were referring to the run-fest that highlighted the England vs Australia ODI series, with the home team scoring a world record 481 runs in the 3rd game.

Umesh Yadav Backs Sachin Tendulkar
After a gap of five years, Yadav was picked for the second T20I against Ireland. © AFP

Last week, Sachin Tendulkar came out unequivocally against the use of two new white balls in One-day International (ODI) cricket, calling it a 'perfect recipe for disaster', now India pacer Umesh Yadav has also condemned International Cricket Council's (ICC) rule that was adopted in 2011, saying it is killing the art of reverse swing. "Because of the two new balls, it is tough for the fast bowlers to contain runs. If you have only one ball then it gets older and older and you get reverse swing. With two balls, reverse swing is rarely seen in the ODI game right now, so it is difficult for fast bowlers especially if they don't get the lengths and the yorkers right," Umesh said.

"If the ball isn't doing anything in the death overs, it is tough to handle that pressure especially if the wicket is very flat. 

"Nowadays we have seen that the wickets are very flat and in England they are now regularly playing on that kind of surfaces. They are scoring 480, so definitely it is very challenging for the fast bowlers. 

"Even so, we are looking forward to this challenge because we are playing good cricket and we will try to play our best in England," he said.

Both Tendulkar and Yadav were referring to the run-fest that highlighted the England vs Australia ODI series, with the home team scoring a world record 481 runs in the 3rd game. 

Over the years, the balance between bat and ball has become worryingly lopsided and it has become a lot easier to score runs than it used to be even 10 years ago. 

The last couple of ODIs between England and Australia seemed to show that some sort of pinnacle has been reached. 

England stormed to a world record 481/6 as they demolished Australia's bowling attack in the third ODI of their 5-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. 

The 242-run loss was Australia's heaviest defeat in ODI history. 

The hosts' record-breaking feat has sent shock waves through the world of cricket, given a total of 500, once unimaginable in a 50-over game, now appears to be in sight. 

In the fourth ODI, Australia posted a total of 310/8, which was chased down by England with 32 balls to spare.

White balls have become a standard part of the limited overs game but they tend to swing less than traditional red balls, making things a lot easier for batsmen.

It was thought that having two white balls per innings would aid quicker bowlers, instead, it has reduced the wear and tear. Since the condition of the ball does not change much, it becomes almost impossible for bowlers to extract reverse swing.

The concept of two new balls in ODIs allows the bowling side to use fresh balls from each end.

After a gap of five years, Yadav was picked for the second T20 International against Ireland on Friday.

He took 2-19 as the hosts crashed to a 143-run defeat and handed India a 2-0 boost ahead of the T20I series against England starting Manchester.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : England Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team India Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 242-run loss was Australia's heaviest defeat in ODI history
  • White balls have become a standard part of the limited overs game
  • England stormed to a world record 481/6 as they demolished Australia
Related Articles
Umesh Yadav Backs Sachin Tendulkar
Umesh Yadav Backs Sachin Tendulkar's Criticism Of Two New White Balls
Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Team To UK Has The Best Fast-Bowling Line-up In A Long Time
Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Team To UK Has The Best Fast-Bowling Line-up In A Long Time
IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli
IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Third Umpire's Bizarre Not Out Decision
IPL 2018: Top 5 Bowlers Who Have Made Batting Difficult For The Rivals
IPL 2018: Top 5 Bowlers Who Have Made Batting Difficult For The Rivals
IPL 2018: Umesh Yadav Gets Out And Umpires Check For No Ball. Replay Places Batsman At Non-Striker
IPL 2018: Umesh Yadav Gets Out And Umpires Check For No Ball. Replay Places Batsman At Non-Striker's End
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 27 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.