India vs Ireland: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheering For Hardik Pandya Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Updated: 30 June 2018 09:05 IST

The Men in Blue bowled out the hosts for just 70 runs and recorded a comprehensive 143-run victory to win the series 2-0.

The video was shared with Hardik Pandya by MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi. © Instagram

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya displayed nerves of steel on Friday as he smashed a 10-ball 32 in the 2nd T20I against Ireland to propel India's total to 213/4 in 20 overs. After staying unbeaten, he also impressed with the ball as he took a wicket and gave away just 10 runs in 2 overs at an economy rate of 5. The Men in Blue bowled out the hosts for just 70 runs and recorded a comprehensive 143-run victory to win the series 2-0. After the win, Pandya took to Instagram and credited former captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni for getting his form back. He shared a video of Ziva, with the caption, "Oh I think that I found myself a cheerleader ?? ?????????? @zivasinghdhoni006 ??????Video courtesy: @sakshisingh_r. In the video shared with Pandya by Dhoni's wife Sakshi, the 3-year old was seen cheering for the right handed-batsman. "Come on! Come on, Hardik," Ziva said in the video.

In his innings of 32 runs, Pandya struck four sixes, and a four. In 2 T20Is, he has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 380. After clinching the two match T20I series against Ireland, India will now travel to England for a 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Test match series.

