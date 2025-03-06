Story ProgressBack to home
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Scorecard Updates, WPL 2025
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Scorecard Updates, WPL 2025: Third-placed Mumbai Indians face rock bottom UP Warriorz.
UPW v MI, WPL 2025 Live Scorecard Updates© BCCI
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians women won the toss and chose to bowl against UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in a bid to strengthen their position for the playoff stage of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, sit mid-table, having won three games out of five. On the other hand, UP Warriorz are rock bottom, having lost their last two games on the trot. MI will be relying on batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt to come good again, with the English star sitting second on the Orange Cap list. On the other hand, UP Warriorz will be hoping for big performances from stars like Sophie Ecclestone and captain Deepti Sharma.
Match 16, Women's Premier League, 2025, Mar 06, 2025
Play In Progress
UPW
96/3 (11.0)
MI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.73
Batsman
Deepti Sharma
3 (3)
Vrinda Dinesh
5* (3)
Bowler
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
16/1 (3)
Amelia Kerr
22/1 (2)
UPW v MI Live, WPL 2025
No run.
Pace-off delivery, back of a length, angled into the middle. Deepti Sharma tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
Back of a length on off. Tucked through square leg for one.
FOUR! Vrinda Dinesh is off the mark with a boundary! On a length and angled down the leg. Vrinda Dinesh tickles it to fine leg for an easy boundary. Kamalini G in the deep, runs around but fails to stop the ball and gives away the four.
Vrinda Dinesh walks in at 5.
OUT! BOWLED! Natalie Sciver-Brunt gets the big fish! Bowls a back of the hand slower ball, angled into the middle and leg stump line. Georgia Voll shuffles across and looks to play the scoop but misses it completely. The ball crashes into the stumps and a fine knock from Voll comes to an end. UP lose their third.
Back of a length, angled into the middle. Deepti Sharma tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
FOUR! THAT IS A HIT-ME BALL! Bowls it short and down the leg. Georgia Voll gets low and helps it toward long-leg for an easy boundary.
Bowls it too full, at the stumps. Georgia Voll looks to slog across the line but gets the inside edge onto the pad.
Low full toss on the middle. Deepti Sharma eases this to long-on for one.
Deepti Sharma walks in at 4.
OUT! GONE! Amelia Kerr gets the big hitter for a duck! Tosses it full and turns away around off. Kiran Navgire shimmies down the pitch and looks to go over the top. Ends up getting an outside edge toward the short third region. Parunika Sisodia there, comes in, juggles a few times but holds onto the catch in the end. Kiran Navgire does not trouble the scores tonight. UP are two down.
Drifted on the pad. Georgia Voll gets low and sweeps it to deep backward square leg for one.
FOUR! FIFTY FOR GEORGIA VOLL! Low full toss on off. Georgia Voll shimmies down the pitch and smashes it toward wide of long-on for a cracking boundary.
Banged in short, around off. Kiran Navgire pulls and misses.
Short of a length, angled into the middle. Georgia Voll pulls this to long-leg for one.
Short of a good length, going over the stumps. Georgia Voll gets across for the scoop but fails to connect.
Pitched full, at the stumps. Georgia Voll knocks it to mid-on.
FOUR! BRILLIANT SHOT! On a length, around off. Georgia Voll carves it through backward point and it races to the ropes in a flash.
Short of a good length, around off. Georgia Voll dabs this to backward point.