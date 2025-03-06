UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Updates, WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians women won the toss and chose to bowl against UP Warriorz. Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in a bid to strengthen their position for the playoff stage of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, sit mid-table, having won three games out of five. On the other hand, UP Warriorz are rock bottom, having lost their last two games on the trot. MI will be relying on batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt to come good again, with the English star sitting second on the Orange Cap list. On the other hand, UP Warriorz will be hoping for big performances from stars like Sophie Ecclestone and captain Deepti Sharma. (LIVE SCORECARD)