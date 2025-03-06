Congress leader Shama Mohamed, who had criticised India captain Rohit Sharma for his fitness, has backed pacer Mohammed Shami after the latter decided not to keep 'Roza' (fast) during the Champions Trophy. Amid the holy month of Ramzan, the 34-year-old player was seen taking an energy drink during the semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. After that, President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

"...In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast...It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion..." Shama told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Congress leader Shama Mohamed says, "...In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing... pic.twitter.com/vdBttgFbRY — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."

Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal.

"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match." Maulana Bareilvi said.

"People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people," he said.