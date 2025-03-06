Sri Lanka will host a women's ODI tri-series involving India and South Africa from April 27 to May 11, the country's cricket board said on Thursday. The tri-series will be crucial in their build-up for the 50-overs World Cup slated to be held later this year in India. The three competing teams will play four matches each — all day games — with the tournament to be held at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here, stated an SLC release. The tournament will begin with India taking on Sri Lanka.

"Each team will play four games, and the top two teams will qualify to play the finals on the 11th of May, 2025," the SLC said on their website.

Schedule:

April 27: India vs Sri Lanka

April 29: India vs South Africa

May 1: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 4: India vs Sri Lanka

May 6: India vs South Africa

May 8: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

May 11: Final.