Pakistan cricket team batter Babar Azam was dropped for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand following a disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The batter was unable to score big as his side crashed out of the group stage without winning a single match. As a result, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) went for a complete overhaul and dropped both Babar and Mohammad Rizwan. Babar's performances were also slammed by both fans as well as critics with Shoaib Akhtar even calling him a 'fraud'. Amidst the criticism, Babar's father - Azam Siddique - has slammed both PCB and the critics for their constant comments and also backed Babar to bounce back and perform well in the T20 format.

"Boss is Always Right. Member of ICC's Twenty20 of the year team and even after getting the cap, he will drop. It is okay. He will perform in National T20 and in PSL. Insha Allah, he will come back soon after performing in the team. That's the only respectable. They are very big former players. They are requested to keep their words right. If someone answers back, they may not be able to tolerate. You are the past and the door will never open."

"Some others say that if the father speaks more, then in the Holy Prophet. He is his first and last coach, spokesperson, mentor, and the most well-wisher and father in the world, so those who do not have or are not capable of it, please be patient and it is a request to the cricket lovers who have been shouting day and night for them. Before listening to what they did in their time, look at PCB website once. A hint is enough for the rest of the wise. Pakistan Zindabad," he added.

Pakistan play five T20s and three ODIs in New Zealand starting March 16.

Pakistan will still be without dashing opener Saim Ayub, who is yet to recover from a ankle injury while opener, Fakhar Zaman has also been ruled out of the tour with an injury he sustained in the first match of the CT.

His injury came after making a comeback to the Pakistan squad last month in the three-nation event while Saim got injured while fielding during the Test series in South Africa earlier this year.

Pakistan squads:

ODI: Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam Faheem Ashraf, Imam ul Haq, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Wasim junior, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah Sufyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir.

T20: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

(With PTI inputs)