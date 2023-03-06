Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the white-ball squads for the ODI and T20I series against West Indies starting from March 16 onwards, with batter Aiden Markram appointed as the new captain in the shorter format and former all-rounder JP Duminy announced as the full-time white-ball batting coach of the side. "Cricket South Africa (CSA) has today announced the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) squads, along with the coaching appointments for the white-ball series against West Indies later this month," said a statement from the board on Monday.

Aiden Markram has been appointed the new T20I captain. The 28-year-old takes over from Temba Bavuma, who stepped down as T20I captain last month. Markram has a wealth of leadership experience having previously led South Africa at the Under-19 level earlier in his career and also captained at the provincial and franchise level as well. Most recently, he lead Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title.

Other notable selections include Lions player Bjorn Fortuin, and his team mate, all-rounder Sisanda Magala.

Within the 50-over set-up, several core white-ball players have been rested for the first and second ODIs and will return for the third match. Pace pair Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have also been given a much-needed break for the series.

Four uncapped players have been named in the squad with Knights fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, Western Province batter Tony de Zorzi and Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs earning their maiden ODI call-ups. Lions batter Ryan Rickelton makes his return to the ODI setup following an impressive One-Day Cup campaign which saw the left-hander finish the leading run-scorer with 452 runs at an average of 64.57, including two hundreds and as many fifties.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe commented: "I would like to congratulate Aiden on his appointment as captain of the Proteas T20I team. Leadership is extremely familiar to him having successfully led on so many levels. He is a player that inspires confidence and he has all the qualities to succeed in the role. We have no doubt that will help take South Africa to the next level."

"At the same time, we would like to thank Temba for filling the position so aptly over the past two years. He has done a commendable job during this period and now has a new role to fulfil within the national set-up," concluded Nkwe.

Head coach Rob Walter added: "This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series."

"We have introduced a few new faces to the 50-over squad. I am personally excited to see how the likes of Tony de Zorzi get on in the ODI team, the same with Gerald Coetzee, following debuts for both of them during the ongoing Test series. Both are players that have the potential to play a huge role in the future of the national team along with Tristan Stubbs, who has already made a significant mark in the T20I arena."

"I am also excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20I captain as he is very familiar to the setup and works well with those around him. He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead," concluded Walter.

JP Duminy has been appointed the full-time white-ball batting coach. The 38-year-old recently coached the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and the Paarl Rocks provincial team this season. He also enjoyed a prosperous playing career for the Proteas, having garnered a combined 280 limited-overs caps, during which time he became the third leading run-scorer in T20Is for South Africa.

Former Proteas all-rounder and Western Province stalwart, Rory Kleinveldt joins the white-ball tour as the bowling coach, along with Lions head coach Wandile Gwavu, who will take charge of the fielding. The permanent bowling and fielding coaches will be announced at a later date.

Speaking of the management group, Nkwe added: "JP has been a great servant of South African cricket over the years and to have him on board as a coach adds immense value for two reasons. He is a developing coach and his experience as a player, so we look forward to having him on board."

"Rory is another man that has played the game for a number of years and having him join us bodes well for the bowling group. I would also like to welcome Wandile on board. He is a proven coach as we saw with the success he brought to the Lions. By the same token, I want to thank the Lions for availing Wandile to assist his country with the tour," concluded Nkwe.

South Africa's T20I squad for the West Indies series: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock , Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa's squad for first two ODIs: Temba Bavuma (capt), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa's squad for the 3rd ODI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

Featured Video Of The Day

Azhar, Yuvraj Turn Up For Sania's Swansong Exhibition Match