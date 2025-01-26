A funny sledging incident took place during the ongoing Pakistan vs West Indies second Test match at Multan Cricket Stadium. Spinners are having all the fun on the ground during the match, with the track offering plenty of assistance to them. No suprise the spinners of both the sides are feeling more confident. As a result, Pakistan's right-arm off-break bowler Sajid Khan didn't shy away from challenging the batters. One of the moments in which the spinner sledged West Indies' Jomel Warrican is going viral on social media.

The incident took place on the last ball of the 59th over of West Indies' second innings on Day 2. Sajid bowled a stunning off-spin delivery and Warrican, who tried to play a powerful slow sweep on it, missed the ball completely. Sajid went to the batter and sledged him with a 'you can't see me' gesture. What was interesting was the response of Warrican as he was left smiling.

Watch it here:

"!"



Warrican certainly didn't see that big turner from Sajid Khan! #PAKvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/ofJiU5QF2q — FanCode (@FanCode) January 26, 2025

Kevin Sinclair led a West Indian spin trio to give the tourists a sniff of a series-levelling win in the second Test Sunday with Pakistan on the ropes at 76-4 after day two in Multan.

The gutsy West Indies scored 244 in their second innings to set the hosts a daunting 254-run target on a spinning Multan Stadium pitch. At stumps, Saud Shakeel was unbeaten on 13 and nightwatchman Kashif Ali on one. The West Indies need only six more wickets to draw the series 1-1.

Pakistan need a demanding 178 runs for victory. They won the first Test by 127 runs, also in Multan.

Sinclair (2-41) opened the floodgates by trapping Pakistan skipper Shan Masood leg before for two and then had the prized wicket of Babar Azam caught for a dour 31.

Azam had added 43 with Kamran Ghulam, who was dropped twice, on two and six, but the lapses did not prove costly to the West Indies.

Advertisement

Gudakesh Motie had Muhammad Hurraira for two and Jomel Warrican dismissed Ghulam for 19.

The day saw 14 wickets fall, after 20 on day one.

(With AFP Inputs)