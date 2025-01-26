A recent picture of India pacer Mohammed Siraj with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle went viral on social media. Zanai, a young singer who is famous for her soulful voice, shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her 23rd birthday. Surprisingly, Siraj was with her in one of the pictures. In the particular pic, the duo were seen sharing a laugh. In no time, the photo surfaced on the internet with several fans assuming that the two were dating each other. Before the rumours could become a matter of trouble, Zanai cleared air on the bond of her with Siraj, calling him "Mere pyaare bhai (my dear brother)". Zanai took to her Instagram story to share her post, metioning Siraj. The pacer also re-mentioned, calling her "behna".

See it here:

Siraj is currently out of the Indian cricket team after a poor show in the Test series against Australia. He has not been picked for India's ongoing white-ball series against England and the following Champions trophy.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan expressed concerns over the lack of a pace-bowling backup in the Champions Trophy-bound squad, suggesting that Siraj could have been included given Jasprit Bumrah's uncertain fitness.

Notably, Bumrah, who is currently recovering from injury, is subject to availability for the ICC event.

"You need a backup pacer. Siraj could have been a good option. In Dubai, playing four spinners isn't viable. With Bumrah and Shami returning from injuries, it won't be easy for them straight away," he said at a promotional event as quoted by PTI.

"A pacer like Siraj would have filled that gap. That said, we hope the selectors' choices perform well, and we should back them," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)