India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match, Day 2 Live Updates:India ended Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in a dominating position as they bundled out the hosts for 227. India will resume play on Day 2 at 19/0 with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill standing unbeaten at the crease. India will begin Day 2 by trailing with 208 runs. Earlier, four-wicket hauls from Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out Bangladesh at 227. For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque played a brilliant knock of 84 runs before he was dismissed by Ashwin. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle

Featured Video Of The Day

FIH Women's Nations Cup: Victorious Team India Receives Warm Welcome In Delhi