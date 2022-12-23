India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Focus On KL Rahul As India Eye Good Start
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match, Day 2 Live: India ended Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in a dominating position as they bundled out the hosts at 227
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match, Day 2 Live Updates:India ended Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in a dominating position as they bundled out the hosts for 227. India will resume play on Day 2 at 19/0 with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill standing unbeaten at the crease. India will begin Day 2 by trailing with 208 runs. Earlier, four-wicket hauls from Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India bundle out Bangladesh at 227. For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque played a brilliant knock of 84 runs before he was dismissed by Ashwin. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Live Updates
Bowls it outside leg stump, Gill looks to flick it but misses.
Good length with some extra bounce, Gill fends it to covers.
On a length and on middle, it shapes back in a bit. Gill defends it back towards the bowler.
Flatter and on off with some turn, Rahul reads it well and blocks it back towards the bowler.
Fuller one and on off, Rahul taps it to the mid off fielder.
This one lands outside off turning it away, Rahul looks to defend it but misses.
Bowls it on leg with a hint of turn, Rahul eases it to covers.
Another fuller delivery as this is defended towards the man at mid off.
Fuller and on off, Rahul lunges and defends it solidly.
It will be Taijul Islam to operate from the other end.
Touch fuller and outside off, Gill defends it to the man at mid off.
Good length angling it in, Rahul gently flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
On a length and on leg, Gill knocks it to mid on and scampers through for a single.
Bowls it fuller this time, Gill taps it to the man at mid off.
This one lands outside leg, Gill looks to flick it but misses.
Lovely delivery to start with. On a length with some extra bounce, it nips in a bit. Gill looks to defend it but misses. Close!
We are ready for the start of Day 2! The umpires and the Bangladesh players are out in the middle and so are the overnight batters for India, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Khaled Ahmed will get proceedings underway with the ball here.
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar says that there is a lot of wear and tear on the pitch that too on Day 2. Adds that on one side outside the right-hander's off stump, there are three roughs created mostly by Jaydev Unadkat and the Bangladeshi spinners will have a good chance of making use of it.
For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque was the only batter who put on a good showing with the bat. Their others batters kept on getting out at the opposite end. They managed to score 227 runs and their bowling side did well at the start troubling the Indian skipper, but he was saved by the DRS. They will be hoping to bag some early wickets on Day 2. Can they do it? Or will the Indians dominate on the second day as well? We shall find out together.
The Indian openers KL Rahul and Shubman Gill got a steady start with just one hiccup when Rahul was given out on the field but the decision was reversed. They will be hoping to put up a solid opening stand and put up a good lead over the opponents. Their bowlers did well too, as Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged four wickets and Jaydev Unadkat took two.