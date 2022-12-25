Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif said on Sunday that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is vital to India's ICC World Test Championship final hopes as he lauded him for showing great skill on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh to win the game for India. India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a thrilling contest in the second test on Sunday to seal the series 2-0 here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka "Shreyas Iyer very important for India's WTC hopes. On a fourth-day pitch, with spinners in form, he showed skills to survive and win. Will be vital for home series against Australia next year. @ShreyasIyer15," tweeted Kaif.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer finished as country's leading run scorer in international cricket this year.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer finished as country's leading run scorer in international cricket this year.

Iyer was the epitome of consistency and calmness this year, outdoing the likes of star batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the bat this year. By becoming the highest international run scorer for Team India, Iyer also put a stop to the hegemony of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India's leading batters.

This year, Iyer ended with 1,609 international runs at an average of 48.75. He scored one century and 14 half-centuries this year, with best of 113*.

In five Test matches this year, Iyer scored 422 runs across eight innings at an average of 60.28, with four half-centuries. He ends the year with best Test score of 92.

In 17 ODIs this year, he scored 724 runs at an average of 55.69. He was extremely consistent in the format, scoring one century and six half-century in his 15-innings run in 50-over this year, with best score of 113*.

Iyer showed his top form in T20Is, too, scoring 463 runs at an average of 35.61 and striking at a strike rate of 141.15. Four half-centuries came out of his bat in 20-over format in 2022, with best score of 74*.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh was bundled out for 227 in the first innings, with Mominul Haque (84) being the top-scorer. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) impressed with the ball for India.

India gained an 87-run lead in the match and were bundled out for 314 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) posted valuable knocks with the bat. Taijul Islam (4/74) and Shakib al Hasan (4/79) were the standout bowlers for the hosts.

Bangladesh outscored themselves in their second innings but were still bundled out for 231 runs. Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) scored valuable half-centuries, while lower middle-order/lower order Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31) also scored some important runs after Bangladesh was six down for 113.

Axar Patel (3/68) was the leading bowler for India, while Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj while two wickets apiece. Umesh also got a wicket.

With a lead of 144 runs, Bangladesh set India a target of 145 to win the series. India were reduced 74/7, but Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) held their nerves to take India to a seven-wicket win.

Ravichandran Ashwin was declared 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock in the second inning.

Cheteshwar Pujara was named the 'Player of the Series' for scoring 192 runs in two Tests, including a century and a half-century.

Brief Scores:Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63).

