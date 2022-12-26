Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin isn't just a world-class bowler, or a handy batter but also an incredibly clever person. Ashwin doesn't just do his homework to dismiss the batters he is coming up against on cricket pitches but also knows how to shut down trolls on social media. Despite emerging as India's hero with the bat in the team's 3-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test, Ashwin had to face hate on social media. But, a fan's attempt to troll the Indian off-spinner backfired as the veteran cricketer decided to respond.

"You should have handed this to Mominul Haque, Who dropped that dolly.. had he bagged it, India all out for 89 for sure..", the fan tweeted in an attempt to troll R Ashwin.

In response, Ashwin wrote: "Oh no ! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that's the other guy. what's his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that's the name !! Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket."

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Ashwin admitted that Bangladesh had put the tourists under extreme pressure in the second Test.

"Pitches are quite good here. But I thought the ball got soft really quickly. Credit to Bangladesh, they put us under real pressure at certain moments," said Ashwin.

Bangladesh seemed to have all but secured a victory when they had India 7 down for 74 runs. in the first session of the fourth day, with Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease. However, the Indian team dug deep to complete the run-chase with three wickets to spare. In the process, they clinched the series 2-0.

Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership on the fourth day for the 8th wicket to wrap up a 2-0 series win for India against Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the star for Bangladesh, taking a five-wicket haul but his efforts eventually went in vain. The test series win against Bangladesh was the 16th win in a row in Asia for India.

