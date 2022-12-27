Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara marked a remarkable comeback to the Indian team in the Test format, scoring his 9th century in the 2nd match against Bangladesh. Pujara was also named the Player of the Series, having ended the 2-match assignment as the top-scoring batter. Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Pujara received a special request from Mohammad Kaif, who was one of the pundits at the post-match show. While there's no denying the status that Pujara holds in the Indian team, Kaif wants the batter to be more expressive while celebrating his achievements.

Making a cheeky request to Pujara, Kaif said that he wants him to wave his bat as he scores a century and kiss the trophy to remind people of the wonderful things he has been doing in the longest format of the game.

"After scoring hundred, your celebration is just too plain and simple. Kuch karo bhai, bat ghumao, aise punch karo (Please do something, show your bat, punch in the air) because they show those visuals a lot on TV so people will also remember that yes Pujara has been scoring runs. Or else the talk is always on strike rate or how slow you play. Yeh jo trophy mila hai na, pappi do trophy ko, social media mein daalo (This trophy that you got, kiss that trophy, put that picture on social media). This would tell people that you played well and made a superb comeback to win the Player of the Series award. Please, Pujara," he said as Pujara couldn't stop laughing.

Player of the Series @cheteshwar1 talks us through the match and how he is constantly trying to improve his batting skills #BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/d6TV130qsf — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

As for the 2nd Test, India were in a huge spot of bother at 74/7 in the first session of the fourth day with the last recognized batting pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease. However, the Indian team pulled off the chase with three wickets to spare and clinched the series 2-0.

Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership on the fourth day to help India win the final test of the two-match test series against Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled superbly to take a five-wicket haul but was unable to win the Test for the hosts. The test series victory was the 16th win in a row in Asia for the men in blue.

