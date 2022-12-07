Umran Malik produced a peach of a delivery to dismiss Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto in the ongoing second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla International Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. After Bangladesh captain Litton Das opted to bat, India made two changes to their playing XI as Umran and Axar Patel replace Shahbaz Ahmed and the injured Kuldeep Sen. Mohammed Siraj struck twice in the first 10 overs to remove both Bangladesh openers.

Umran showcased his raw pace once again as he uprooted Shanto's off-stump with an excellent delivery.

Earlier, in his first over, he troubled veteran Shakib Al Hasan with his speed.





Umran Malik announced himself to the Bangladeshi batters with a sizzling st over that left even the experienced Shakib Al Hasan all over the place



The hosts won a thrilling opener of the three-match series with one wicket to spare in Dhaka on Sunday. They have made one change with Nasum Ahmed replacing Hasan Mahmud in the XI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said they expect to restrict the opposition "to a decent score and bat well".

was rushed to a hospital for scan after sustaining an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI confirmed on Wednesday.

Teams: Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

