India's iconic cricketer, Virat Kohli, stormed back to form with a blistering half-century on Day 3 of the first Test against Australia in Perth. Kohli came onto the field after the departure of Devdutt Padikkal. Kohli then forged a partnership of 38 runs with Jaiswal before the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Marsh. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel also followed Jaiswal to the pavilion early but Kohli held one end together, scoring a much-needed half-century. En route to his fifty, Kohli scored only one six, which came off Mitchell Starc.

Kohli, facing a short delivery by the Australia pacer, decided to unleash an uppercut, a short he doesn't play too often. The ball dropped just beyond the boundary, earning Virat a six, but a worrying situation emerged when it bounced and hit the security guard, sitting on the sidelines, on his head. Here's the video:

As Kohli looked worried for the security official, a few Australian players (fielding near that area) also went to check the guard's well being. A medical official also arrived at the place of the incident and checked if the guard was alright.

India resumed the second session from 275/1 after 84 overs. However, Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 25 on the very first ball of the session.

India reached the 300-run mark in 91 overs.

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal then built a 38-run partnership before Jaiswal was dismissed for a well-crafted 161 by Mitchell Marsh, caught at point by Steve Smith, leaving India at 313/3.

Rishabh Pant was the next to fall, managing only a single run before being stumped by Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey off Nathan Lyon's delivery.

Dhruv Jurel soon followed, also scoring just one run before being dismissed by Pat Cummins, reducing India to 321/5.

Australia took four wickets in this session, with Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood, and Marsh each claiming one wicket.

