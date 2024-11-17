Mind games are well and truly underway with India and Australia set to battle it out in a five-match Test series, starting next Friday. In the lead up to the series, a lot has been said and written by current and former Australia players about the Indian players and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The Australia media is also leaving no stones unturned in creating the hype before the first Test begins in Perth on November 22. Amid all the talk surrounding the series, the Australian players sat down for a freewheeling chat reminiscing past memories of facing India.

Australia have not beaten India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2014-15 series at home. Since then, they've lost two series' each, both home and away. During India's last trip to Australia, the visitors lost the 1st Test in Adelaide after being all out for 36 while chasing.

In a viral video, the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were talking about the upcoming series against India.

In the video, Marsh reminded his teammate about India's total of 36 in the pink-ball Test. Khawaja also reminded Hazlewood that he took 5/8 in that match, before Lyon reminded them Australia still ended up losing the series.

Marsh also displayed a picture of Rohit with Lyon, before Starc reminded the off-spinner that he has dismissed the Indian captain eight times in Test cricket.

However, Lyon reminded him and said, "Actually it's nine, but who's counting?"

After this, Khawaja picked up a card and said it's written on the card that Australia have lost the last four Border-Gavaskar Trophies.

Marsh insisted that he had taken all the bad cards out of the deck, before declaring "meeting's over."

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia begins on November 22 in Perth. The second Test, a day-night match, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. The third Test is scheduled at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The series will continue with the iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30, before concluding with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.