Australia opener Sam Konstas made his Test debut in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 and took the scene by storm. Right from the get go, Konstas went on the offensive against the Indian attack, even taking on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and hitting him for two sixes. He also had his fair share of fiery run-ins and exchanges with Bumrah and Virat Kohli, with opening partner Usman Khawaja even calling him "arrogant, but endearing", among other experts and fans branding him the same. Now Konstas has reacted to being called arrogant.

"It's interesting seeing how people view me on the field. Some think I'm arrogant but I feel like I'm just pretty confident and just back my skills," Konstas said, speaking to Australia-based media outlet Seven News.

Konstas clashed shoulders with Kohli during his debut innings, which saw the India stalwart fined 20 per cent of his match fees and handed an ICC demerit point.

In the fifth Test, Konstas and Bumrah were engaged in a war of words, after Khawaja had taken too long fixing his stance.

However, Konstas said that he is driven by a promise he made to his mother when he was just five years old.

"When I was five, I told her I'm going to be the best player in the world," Konstas said.

Konstas' fiery batting and attitude lit a fire amongst not just the team, but seemingly also among fans watching at home.

"People would text me and say I'm watching cricket again because of you. I got very happy hearing people say that to me," Konstas said.

Konstas hit 60 off 65 balls in his debut Test innings, reverse ramping Bumrah for the first six against him in four years. Australia went on to win both the fourth and the fifth Test, winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years.