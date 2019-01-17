MS Dhoni Regaining Form Is A Promising Thing For India, Says Shikhar Dhawan

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan feels that former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni regaining his form is a promising sign for the entire team as his calm and composed nature gives them confidence. The 33-year-old Dhawan said that MS Dhoni's performance was exceptional in the first two One-day Internationals (ODIs) of India's ongoing three-match series against Australia. "It was great to see a good team performance in the last one day match against Australia. The way Dhoni played in both the games is really great. I am very happy that Dhoni is getting his touch back. A player of his stature, who plays the game with so much calmness, gives so much confidence to other batsmen. It is very important for us," Dhawan said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Dhawan also praised Dinesh Karthik, who scored 25 runs off 24 balls in India's six-wicket win at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

"Even Dinesh (Karthik) played a very good knock in the last game. So the good thing is that we got all fit and mature players which make us a strong batting unit. We have been consistent in our performance over the past few years and hopefully, we will continue performing well in coming years," Dhawan added.

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and India are aiming for their first bilateral ODI series win in Australia.

Dhawan admitted that if the visitors won, it would be a good achievement and they are looking forward to the match.

"It will be a big final tomorrow. It is going to be an interesting game for both the teams. We are looking forward to an exciting game tomorrow. It (the victory) will mean a lot to us. It is always good to come here and win. If we win tomorrow, it will be a big achievement for us. Of course, we are going to value it and cherish it," Dhawan said.

(With ANI inputs)