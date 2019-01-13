 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Can't Stop Laughing At Shikhar Dhawan's Picture With "Detective Jaddu"

Updated: 13 January 2019 17:57 IST

Shikhar Dhawan posted an eccentric picture with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on social media on Sunday.

Yuvraj Singh Can
Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for zero in the first ODI in Sydney. © Instagram

Following a 34-run defeat in the first One Day International of the three-match series in Sydney on Saturday, India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted an eccentric picture with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on social media. "Detective Jaddu," Dhawan captioned the image on Instagram on Sunday. Among many quirky comments from the fans, Team India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Wriddhiman Saha couldn't control their laughter.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Detective Jaddu

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

While Harbhajan called Jadeja 'Karamchand', a fictional character from an Indian detective TV series, Yuvraj and Saha replied with rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

93g2qnig

Photo Credit: Instagram

Dhawan lost his wicket for zero, while Jadeja scored eight runs and claimed a wicket in the first ODI that India lost to Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma smashed his 22nd ODI hundred and MS Dhoni scored his 68th half-century but no other Indian batsman managed to impress much with the willow.

India lost six of their batsmen for a single-digit score in a competitive 289-run chase. 

Jhye Richardson was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia with four big wickets, while Jason Behrendorff and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with two wickets each. Peter Siddle dismissed tail-ender Kuldeep Yadav for three to join the party.

Earlier, Peter Handscomb top scored with 73 off 61 balls to power Australia to 288 for five. Besides Handscomb, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh impressed with a fifty each after Australia opted to bat in the series-opener.

For India, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja joined the bowling attack with a crucial scalp of Usman Khawaja (59). 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh Wriddhiman Saha Ravindra Jadeja Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India lost the first ODI by 34 runs in Sydney
  • Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Usman Khawaja for 59
  • The 2nd ODI of 3-match series will be played in Adelaide on Tuesday
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Attempts To Learn Floss Dance, Fails Miserably - Watch
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Attempts To Learn Floss Dance, Fails Miserably - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan Gears Up For ODI Series, Posts Inspirational Message. Watch
Shikhar Dhawan Gears Up For ODI Series, Posts Inspirational Message. Watch
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Retain ICC
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Retain ICC's Number One ODI Positions
MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Attend India
MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Attend India's Optional Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.