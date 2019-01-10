 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Shikhar Dhawan Gears Up For ODI Series, Posts Inspirational Message. Watch

Updated: 10 January 2019 18:04 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was part of the T20I team that managed to secure a 1-1 draw in Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan Gears Up For ODI Series, Posts Inspirational Message. Watch
Shikhar Dhawan has scored 4,935 runs in 115 ODIs. © PTI/File Photo

After being dropped from the Test squad for the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won 2-1, Shikhar Dhawan has set his sight on the three-match One-day International series, starting in Sydney on Saturday. The Indian opener shared a video from the practice session along with some inspirational words ahead of the tough ODI series. "Every time I step on the field, I strive to do better than the last one. Cricket is a game of skills and I will always work hard on improving myself. Bring it on!" Dhawan captioned the video on Twitter.

Dhawan was part of the T20 International team that managed to secure a 1-1 draw in the three-match series Down Under. However, the 33-year-old opener failed to make a cut in the Test squad for the subsequent four-match series.

In the absence of Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for India in the Test series.

India won two Tests, in Adelaide and Melbourne, lost one in Perth, while the fourth Test in Sydney ended in a draw. This was India's first Test series win in Australia, in 71 years and 11 attempts.

Following the historic win, India will look to continue the momentum in the ODI series. Dhawan, who has 4,935 runs in 115 ODIs, will play a crucial role at the top-order along with vice-captain Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit on Thursday said the upcoming ODI series will define India's way to the ICC World Cup. He said there could be one or two changes in the squad ahead of the mega-event, which will take on Australia and New Zealand in upcoming ODI series, depending on poor form and injury in the coming months.

"The squad that plays these 13 ODIs is more or less the same squad that will go to the World Cup. There will be one or two changes, keeping in mind the form and injury concerns over the next few months," Rohit said as quoted by PTI.

"We played a lot of cricket throughout the year, so injuries are bound to happen. And there will be some concerns about form and fitness," he added.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhawan has set his sight on the three-match ODI series
  • The first ODI between India and Australia will be played in Sydney
  • India recently won the four-match Test series 2-1
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Retain ICC
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Retain ICC's Number One ODI Positions
MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Attend India
MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Attend India's Optional Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, SunRisers Hyderabad
Shikhar Dhawan Turns 33, Wishes Pour In For
Shikhar Dhawan Turns 33, Wishes Pour In For 'Gabbar' Of Indian Team
Indian Premier League 2019: Delhi Daredevils Renamed To Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League 2019: Delhi Daredevils Renamed To Delhi Capitals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.