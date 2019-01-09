MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Attend India's Optional Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan attended India's optional training session ahead of their first One-day International clash against Australia. The premier Indian batsmen Dhoni and Dhawan joined the national team camp after India's Test series triumph over the hosts. They were accompanied by Ambati Rayudu and batting coach Sanjay Bangar during the training. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted pictures of the optional training in which Dhoni can be seen having a chat with Bangar. He also did some practice.

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's optional training session ahead of the 1st ODI against Australia. pic.twitter.com/HDuR3hDcja — BCCI (@BCCI) January 9, 2019

Rohit Sharma, who had flown back to Mumbai after becoming father of a baby girl, has returned to join the Indian camp ahead of the series opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed have also joined the Indian team camp.

After Sydney, Australia will host India for the other two ODI matches in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.