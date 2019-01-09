 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Attend India's Optional Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI

Updated: 09 January 2019 15:18 IST

India will clash with Australia in the first One-day International in Sydney on Saturday.

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan attended India's optional training session. © Twitter

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan attended India's optional training session ahead of their first One-day International clash against Australia. The premier Indian batsmen Dhoni and Dhawan joined the national team camp after India's Test series triumph over the hosts. They were accompanied by Ambati Rayudu and batting coach Sanjay Bangar during the training. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted pictures of the optional training in which Dhoni can be seen having a chat with Bangar. He also did some practice.

Rohit Sharma, who had flown back to Mumbai after becoming father of a baby girl, has returned to join the Indian camp ahead of the series opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed have also joined the Indian team camp.

After Sydney, Australia will host India for the other two ODI matches in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Highlights
  • India will clash with Australia in the first ODI in Sydney
  • MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan attended India's optional training
  • They were accompanied by Ambati Rayudu and batting coach Sanjay Bangar
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 08 January 2019

Poll of the day

