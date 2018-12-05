Shikhar Dhawan Turns 33, Wishes Pour In For 'Gabbar' Of Indian Team

India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 33 on Wednesday and birthday wishes for the swashbuckling left-hander poured in from all quarters. Dhawan, who last represented India in the T20 International (T20I) series against Australia , was named man of the series in the three-match contest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led the birthday wishes for ‘Gabbar´ posting a video of a scintillating century from the India opener. Along with the Indian cricket board, cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman , Virender Sehwag were among many others extending the birthday greetings to Dhawan.

Responding to all the love and affection, Dhawan posted a video on Twitter thanking everyone for the blessings.

Dhawan, who is currently enjoying time with the family, was left out of the 18-man Test squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, scheduled to begin from December 6. After a string of poor performances in the longest format, BCCI decided to drop Dhawan for the series Down Under.

In a recent interview Dhawan opened on his ouster from the Test team. "Yes, I was a bit sad but I have moved on and I am in a good frame of mind. I am in a happy positive mood. I am enjoying my game. I have got a bit off time and I am going to enjoy my training and get myself fitter. I am happy and once I am happy things go well for me."

Still an integral part of the limited overs' setup, the opener said that he is now focusing on the World Cup scheduled to take place in England in May next year.

"I am going to give my best. I am a big believer in process and once I get it right, other things will follow on its own. Of course, we would like to bring the World Cup back home.

"I have done well in both Champions Trophies in England and with my experience, I hope to score a lot of runs in World Cup and give good starts and sail through so that we can get the Cup back," Dhawan said.

Dhawan so far has played 24 Tests, 115 ODIs and 46 T20Is for India.