Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir did not hesitate to make another bold prediction about India's T20 World Cup campaign, despite seeing his earlier semi-final calls fall flat. Amir, who had backed West Indies to beat India in the Super 8 match, has now given England the upper hand against Suryakumar Yadav's men in the semi-final on Thursday. Sharing his analysis of India's performances so far, Amir feels the team has not been able to deliver as a unit. Hence, he believes England are likely to get the better of them in the semi-final.

The two teams will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a venue expected to produce a high-scoring contest. Amir feels England will have a greater chance of winning if they bat second.

"It's a match on a good wicket. Like Rashid Bhai said, if England bat second, there will be more chances. Because it's a high-scoring game in Mumbai," the former Pakistan pacer said on the Haarna Mana Hai show.

Mohammad Amir said, "India are relying on just one or two players. Most of their batting is out of form. Right now, only a one or two players are carrying the team. When you depend on one or two players, you can't dominate, that's why England are favourites against India."

With the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson performing only in isolated instances, Amir does not feel the Indian team is ready to sail into the final yet. The form of Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav is also a concern for the veteran left-arm pacer.

"But if you talk about India, only one or two of their batters are performing. That batter often takes it all the way, but only one or two are able to perform. If you look at their overall batting, it is not in form.

"Ishan Kishan only performed against us. Abhishek Sharma is out of form. Tilak Verma did not make an impact. Suryakumar Yadav has done nothing since he came into the Super 8s. Sanju has done it. Bumrah is doing it," he said.

"You cannot be sure that this team will dominate. I think England will be the favourites," Amir concluded.