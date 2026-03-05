India vs England - now, that is one match that promises to be a humdinger. The stakes are high: a T20 World Cup final berth. Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be expected to show their full potential when they face the Harry Brook-led side at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. This is the two teams' third T20 World Cup semi-final in a row. England had beaten India on their way to the title in 2022, before the latter got their revenge in Guyana in 2024.

Weather will also be in focus. If the match between India and England is washed out, a reserve day is in place. In case of a delay, officials have an extra 90 minutes on Thursday and 120 minutes on Friday to ensure that a minimum 5-over match takes place.

If the match is abandoned, the result will be decided based on the Super 8 points table. In that scenario, England will face New Zealand in the final, as they finished on top of Super 8 Group 2. India finished second in Super 8 Group 1.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 0 per cent probability of precipitation in Mumbai on Thursday.

The pitch reserved for the semi-final has been used twice in the tournament - when West Indies defended 196 against England, and when Italy cantered to a 10-wicket win over Nepal after bowling them out for 123.

Teams:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood