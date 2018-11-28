Disappointed Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Test Snub For Australia Series

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan was not included in the 18-man squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia scheduled to commence from December 6. After a string of poor performances in the longest format, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to drop the 32-year-old for the Test series Down Under. Reflecting upon his ouster from the team, Dhawan said that he was gutted after knowing about his Test snub but also asserted he has moved on beyond that. "Yes, I was a bit sad but I have moved on and I am in a good frame of mind. I am in a happy positive mood. I am enjoying my game. I have got a bit off time and I am going to enjoy my training and get myself fitter. I am happy and once I am happy things go well for me," Dhawan told ESPNCricinfo.com .

In the absence of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, a depleted Australian team will be up against the number one ranked Indian Test team. Talking about the India's chances Down Under, Dhawan said that the team has a good opportunity of securing a series win in Australia but they need to be consistent throughout.

"I think we have got a very good chance to win the series here. We have to play good complete cricket in all three departments whether it's batting, bowling or fielding and also catching. We have to be consistent and then we will have a good chance of beating Australia," Dhawan added.

Dhawan recently returned to form in limited overs' cricket. The opener had a terrific outing in the home T20 International (T20I) series against the Windies then continued his good run with the bat in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia. Speaking on the upcoming 2019 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in England in May, Dhawan said that he is looking to continue his good run with the bat in the tournament and is currently focusing on the its preparations.

"I am going to give my best. I am a big believer in process and once I get it right, other things will follow on its own. Of course, we would like to bring the World Cup back home.

"I have done well in both Champions Trophies in England and with my experience, I hope to score a lot of runs in World Cup and give good starts and sail through so that we can get the Cup back," Dhawan concluded.