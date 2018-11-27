 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Cricketers Guilty Of Age Fraud Will Be Banned For Two Years, Says BCCI
Read In

Updated: 27 November 2018 18:13 IST

The cricket board said that it has a zero-tolerance policy for age fraud in sport.

Cricketers Guilty Of Age Fraud Will Be Banned For Two Years, Says BCCI
BCCI finally cracks the whip on the malpractice of age-fudging. © File Photo/BCCI

Age-fudging is one complication several sporting federations around the world have struggled with. Now, cracking the whip on the malpractice, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday declared that any cricketer found guilty of tampering with their date of birth will be barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for two years. In an official statement, the cricket board said, "Wish to reiterate that from the 2018-19 season, any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering his/her date of birth will be disqualified and barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for a period of 2 years i.e. 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons."

The release also states: "The BCCI has a zero-tolerance policy for age fraud in sport and has taken strict action against cricketers found guilty of manipulating their date of birth certificates while registering for BCCI tournaments."

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team India Women BCCI Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The BCCI cracked the whip on age-fudging in an official statement.
  • Age-fudging has been a complication for most federations.
  • Guilty cricketers will be banned from BCCI tournaments for two years.
Related Articles
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Meet Top BCCI Officials Over ICC World T20 Selection Issue
Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur Meet Top BCCI Officials Over ICC World T20 Selection Issue
ICC Verdict In BCCI Compensation Case Is Politically Influenced, Says Former PCB Chief
ICC Verdict In BCCI Compensation Case Is Politically Influenced, Says Former PCB Chief
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Says He Is "Relieved" After Getting Cleared In Sexual Harassment Case
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Says He Is "Relieved" After Getting Cleared In Sexual Harassment Case
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Cleared In Sexual Harassment Case, Free To Resume Office
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Cleared In Sexual Harassment Case, Free To Resume Office
Cricket Board Committee Of Administrators Happy With ICC Ruling
Cricket Board Committee Of Administrators Happy With ICC Ruling
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.