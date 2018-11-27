Cricketers Guilty Of Age Fraud Will Be Banned For Two Years, Says BCCI

Age-fudging is one complication several sporting federations around the world have struggled with. Now, cracking the whip on the malpractice, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday declared that any cricketer found guilty of tampering with their date of birth will be barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for two years. In an official statement, the cricket board said, "Wish to reiterate that from the 2018-19 season, any cricketer who is found guilty of tampering his/her date of birth will be disqualified and barred from participating in any BCCI tournament for a period of 2 years i.e. 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons."