New Zealand cricketer Finn Allen turned the cricketing world upside down with his blitzkrieg 33-ball hundred in the T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa. The Proteas were being touted as the team of the tournament, having qualified for the semi-finals unbeaten. They had already defeated the Kiwis once in the tournament, but Allen ensured history did not repeat itself at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. En route to his unbeaten century in the penultimate stage of the tournament, Allen broke several T20I records.

Records Finn Allen broke with his 33-ball hundred against South Africa:

Fastest Century in T20 World Cup History: He reached his hundred in just 33 balls, shattering the previous record of 47 balls held by Chris Gayle (against England in 2016).

First Century in a T20 World Cup Knockout: He became the first player ever to score a hundred in a semi-final or final of the T20 World Cup, surpassing Tillakaratne Dilshan's 96* (2009) for the highest individual score in a semi-final.

Fastest T20I Century vs a Full Member Nation: His 33-ball ton broke the joint record of 35 balls previously held by Rohit Sharma (vs Sri Lanka, 2017) and David Miller (against Bangladesh in 2017).

Most Sixes for New Zealand in a T20 World Cup Innings: His 8 sixes set a new benchmark for the Black Caps in the tournament's history.

Joint-Fastest T20I Century by a Full Member Player: He equalled the record set by Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (against Gambia in 2024).

First T20I Century at Eden Gardens: He became the first batter to reach triple figures in a T20 International at the historic Kolkata venue, surpassing Sanju Samson's previous ground record of 97.

Fastest T20I Century for New Zealand: He comfortably beat Glenn Phillips' 46-ball record set in 2020.

First Player to Hit 20 Sixes in One T20 World Cup Edition: With 8 maximums in the semi-final against South Africa, Finn Allen took his tally to 20 sixes, reclaiming the record from West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, who had struck 19 sixes.