As India prepare for their high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at the Wankhede, the debate surrounding the top order composition has kept fans guessing. Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has thrown his weight behind the young Abhishek Sharma -- who hasn't been able to reproduce his pre-tournament form in the T20 World Cup, urging the Gautam Gambhir-led team management to maintain faith in the explosive left-hander.

India's campaign has been a rollercoaster of tactical shifts. The tournament began with a left-hand heavy top order that struggled significantly against off-spin, particularly in the Powerplay. This "off-spin nightmare" forced the team management to re-evaluate its plans for the top order ahead of a crucial Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe, where Sanju Samson was promoted to open alongside Abhishek Sharma.

While the move provided an immediate spark, Abhishek's individual form remains a "red flag" for many. The opener endured three consecutive ducks in the group stages and, despite a fighting 55 against Zimbabwe, fell for just 10 in the must-win clash against the West Indies. If it wasn't for Samson's 97, India might have ended up second best in the contest and missed out on a semi-final spot.

In a query by NDTV, Karthik dismissed the notion of dropping Abhishek for the semi-final against England. He emphasised that the tactical advantage of a left-right opening pair outweighs recent individual blips.

"In a big tournament like a World Cup, you have to trust the players who have got you there. I believe they need to stick to Abhishek, Sanju, and Ishan Kishan. Give themselves the best chance of success on the big day," ICC expert Dinesh Karthik said while speaking to media during the JioStar Media Day, ahead of the India vs England second semi-final clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

While Abhishek finds himself under the scanner, his partner Sanju Samson has silenced critics with what has been described as a "Kohli-esque" chase against the West Indies. His unbeaten 97 at Eden Gardens not only secured India's semi-final berth but also established him as a pillar in India's pursuit of an attacking start at the top.

The challenge ahead is formidable. England's Sam Curran has already admitted that the defending champions remain "wary" of Abhishek's threat, recalling the 37-ball century the youngster smashed against them in the pre-World Cup bilateral series.

