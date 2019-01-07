India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Leads India To First-Ever Test Series Win In Australia

A dominant India won a historic first-ever series in Australia with a 2-1 victory after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain on Monday. Australia were still trailing by 316 runs when the match was called off as a draw, leaving India with a series triumph after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne. It is the first time they have managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

Light rain prevented any play with Australia needing to bat out the last day to salvage a draw. The hosts were six without loss at stumps on a weather-affected fourth day on Sunday after being forced to follow on by India. Australia were dismissed in their first innings for 300 in reply to India's 622 for seven.

India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic 2-1 series win.

